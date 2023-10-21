Watch Now
Stabbing investigation at Holland mobile home park, suspect in custody

Posted at 7:42 AM, Oct 21, 2023
HOLLAND, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing occurred early Saturday in Holland.

Ottawa County Dispatch says officers were called to the Lincoln Estates near US-21 around 12:30 a.m.

They were told one person had arrived at a nearby hospital with stab wounds. They were not able to share information about the victim's condition.

Investigators say the suspect took off from the scene, but was found shortly in a neighboring township. The suspect is now in custody.

The cause of the stabbing is unknown and remains under investigation.

