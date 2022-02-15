Watch
Spring Lake High School principal resigns amid investigation involving academic records

Posted at 9:36 AM, Feb 15, 2022
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The principal of Spring Lake High School has resigned after being placed on leave while officials conducted an investigation involving academic records.

The Spring Lake Public Schools superintendent says Mike Gilchrist’s resignation was accepted by the board of education on February 10.

Last month, Gilchrist was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Superintendent Dennis Furton says the investigation is now complete and the results will be posted online sometime on Tuesday.

The district says an interim principal was not yet been named.

