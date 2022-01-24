Watch
Spring Lake High School principal on leave pending investigation involving academic records

Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 24, 2022
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake Public Schools says the high school principal has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation involving academic records.

According to an email sent by the superintendent, Spring Lake High School Principal Mike Gilchrist has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Superintendent Dennis Furton did not provide further information regarding the investigation involving academic records.

The district says no additional information will be shared until the investigation is complete. The district says once the investigation is complete, a “fair and honest account of findings will be shared.”

