Sheriff: Body of missing Coopersville man believed to be found in drainpipe

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says construction workers found a man's body Wednesday morning in a storm sewer drainpipe. Investigators believe the body could belong to a missing Coopersville man.

Deputies responded to the sewer near Center Street and Sunset Street in the city of Coopersville around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Detectives that responded to the scene are still investigating and have not made an official positive identification, but they believe they body belongs to Erik Johnson who went missing August 13.

READ MORE: Ottawa County deputies seek missing Coopersville man

Investigators are waiting until the autopsy is complete before releasing the cause and manner of death.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

