Ottawa County deputies seek missing Coopersville man

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Coopersville.
Erik Johnson, 28, was last seen near Ottawa and Pine streets on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 5 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
We’re told Johnson’s family has not received word from him since then.
Johnson is not in possession of a car, deputies add.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
Those with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabouts are encouraged to connect with dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.