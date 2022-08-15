Ottawa County deputies seek missing Coopersville man

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Coopersville.

Erik Johnson, 28, was last seen near Ottawa and Pine streets on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 5 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Johnson’s family has not received word from him since then.

Johnson is not in possession of a car, deputies add.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Those with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabouts are encouraged to connect with dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

