Sentencing in explosion death handed down

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:25 PM, Feb 05, 2024
HOLLAND, Mich. — Anthony Meyer, the man who pleaded guilty in a deadly fireworks explosion was sentenced Monday.

According to the Ottawa County Circuit court, Meyer will serve 365 days in Ottawa County Jail (minus a single-day credit) then 36 months of probation and 100 hours of community service. He also has to pay $13,393 in restitution as well as court fees.

Jana Daniels, 41, was killed when a homemade device brought by Meyer to an Independence Day party shot metallic pieces into a crowd gathered on July 3, 2023.

