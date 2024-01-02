Holland man pleads guilty for deadly July 3 fireworks explosion in Park Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused for a deadly fireworks explosion that resulted in the death of a Holland woman last year has pleaded guilty.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the incident happened on July 3 near the intersection of Main Street and 160th Avenue.

Jana Daniels, 41, was killed. Nearby cars and homes were damaged.

Investigators told FOX 17 the firework in question was not a commercial product but a homemade device with gunpowder inside. While only intended to produce a loud noise, the so-called “salute cannon” detonated and shot metallic pieces into the crowd.

Holland resident Anthony Jon Meyer was subsequently charged with manslaughter, deputies say.

Ottawa County Circuit Court explains that charge has since been modified to involuntary manslaughter, to which Meyer pleaded guilty.

We’re told Meyer will spend a maximum of one year in prison.

A sentencing date is set for Monday, Feb. 5.

