Former Northview teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of student

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A former teacher at Northview Public Schools is accused of sexually assaulting a student more than two decades ago.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 51-year-old man from Cannon Township on Monday, February 5, 2024. Detectives say a woman alleges she and he had sexual contact starting when the woman was 13 years old.

The woman claims the assaults happened from 1998 to 2003 when she was a student at Northview Public Schools. The Sheriff's Office says the allegations were only brought to investigators on February 1, 2024.

Detectives say some of the sexual contact happened on school property.

The 51-year-old faces 2 counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. Officials are not identifying him until he is formally arraigned.

