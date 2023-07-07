Reconstruction of 8th Street and Chicago Drive begins in Holland July 10

HOLLAND, Mich. — Major work on 8th Street and Chicago Drive in Holland begins Monday, July 10.

The work zone will be bordered by 8th Street at Fairbanks Avenue on the west and US-31 at Chicago Drive on the east.

The project includes realignment of the intersection at 8th Street and Chicago Drive so that the section of 8th Street east of Chicago Drive will become part of the intersection controlled by the traffic signal.

Chicago Drive will be repaved in the asphalt sections and repaired on the concrete sections.

The project also includes sidewalk, driveway, and turn lane upgrades.

Work will run from July 10 through September 22.