Puppy 'Stitch' fights for life after seizure from Norton Shores rescue

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Another one of the 78 dogs seized from “deplorable” living conditions in Norton Shores is fighting for his life.

The dogs were taken from Cober’s Canine Rescue late last month. A suspect has since been arrested and charged.

Harbor Humane took in 20 of the dogs. Executive Director Jen Self-Aulgur referred to the 600-square-foot building the dogs were found in as “hell on earth.”

READ MORE: Norton Shores police seize 78 dogs found living in poor conditions

Since then, the shelter says two of the dogs in their care has died.

Another one of their dogs, named Stitch, is battling pneumonia and distemper, among other health problems, the shelter writes.

We’re told Stitch spent all of Wednesday night in an oxygen chamber and his health is still deteriorating.

Harbor Humane is asking for “prayers, good vibes, whatever you can” while Stitch receives care from staff at Animal Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Byron Center.

Meanwhile, the shelter says the other dogs in their care “are seemingly healthy.”

RELATED: Puppy seized from Norton Shores canine rescue dies

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube