Protesters gather outside Holland Hospital to show support for Kirk Cousins

HOLLAND, Mich. — A rally was held outside Holland Hospital in support of Minnesota Vikings quarterback and Holland native Kirk Cousins Thursday.

About a dozen people showed up to the event to show their support for Cousins and his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rally comes after Holland Hospital announced last week that it was ending its sponsorship agreement with Cousins over his refusal to get vaccinated.

In a statement released Friday, Holland Hospital said that while they're proud of their association with Kirk, those who speak on their behalf “must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health.”