Holland Hospital cuts ties with Kirk Cousins

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital is cutting ties with Kirk Cousins.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback and Holland native has been making headlines recently for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He says he does plan to follow protocols to avoid any close contacts and said he would consider surrounding himself in plexiglass rather than getting vaccinated.

Holland Hospital released a statement Friday announcing it was discontinuing its sponsorship agreement with Cousins.

“As the trusted health care leader along the lakeshore, we are committed to providing accurate, timely health information and guidance based on guidelines from the CDC and medical experts. While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health. For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now.



We are proud of our association with Kirk. He embodies many values we respect and share as part of our work culture. However, we must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal. The clear recommendation from the CDC and leading medical experts is that the COVID vaccine is safe, effective and the best defense against becoming infected with the virus. Evidence also indicates that vaccinated individuals may be less likely to carry and transmit the virus to others including children, family members and friends. For these reasons, Holland Hospital has and will continue to strongly recommend the COVID vaccine to those who are eligible to receive it.



It is important that Holland Hospital maintain the trusted reputation we have earned for providing consistent, truthful information and evidence-based health care guidance.”

Cousins returned to practice this week after a short stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.

