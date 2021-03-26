Police have recovered 6 firearms taken during Bullet Hole burglary

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland police have now recovered six of the firearms that were stolen from Bullet Hole earlier this month.

Detectives continue to investigate the burglary from March 11 and are following up on any leads, a news release said Friday.

Over the past couple weeks, they’ve executed two different search warrants, during which two of the stolen firearms were recovered and two individuals were arrested on unrelated charges.

An additional firearm that had been reported stolen out of Kent County was also recovered.

Three of the recovered firearms were found the day after the burglary, two during search warrants and the sixth was found in Mecosta County.

Holland detectives continue to work with the ATF and several other agencies in West Michigan.