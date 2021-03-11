Suspects drive SUV through Holland gun store during break-in

HOLLAND, Mich. — **Update**

Holland Police tell FOX 17 the getaway vehicle had been stolen, and was found around 4 p.m. in Kentwood. Detectives from Holland are now working with Kentwood PD and the ATF on this case. More details will be released as they become available.

Three of the guns that were stolen have been recovered as of Friday morning.

**Original Article**

Police in Holland are searching for suspects after a break-in at a gun store.

Seth VanAst

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday morning at Bullet Holes Firearms, 15 S Waverly Road, in Holland.

The store manager tells FOX 17 the thieves drove an SUV through the front of the business, shattering the window and piercing the security gate.

Holland police say the SUV was previously reported as stolen out of Grand Rapids.

Police say an undetermined number of firearms were stolen from the store and the suspects were seen on surveillance video wearing masks. Police say they all appear to be men.

If you know anything, call Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.