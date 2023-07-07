Park Twp. homeowner describes 'cannon' blast that killed woman, hurt 9 others

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A home fireworks show turned deadly Monday night in Park Township, just north of Holland.

Friday, the homeowner spoke with FOX 17.

Rick Monetza says a "cannon" is to blame.

The explosion killed a Grand Rapids Public Schools substitute teacher, 41-year-old Jana Daniels, and sent nine other people to the hospital.

At his home, Monetza pointed out where shrapnel tore into the outside of his house and damaged trees.

But the damage spread far beyond his Park Townshipfront yard, also hitting the neighbors across the street.

Monetza was hosting his annual Fourth of July party on Monday, as he's done for the last two decades.

“It was always fun every year. We’d have a cookout, throw some bags, horseshoes,” Monetza said.

He says he doesn't plan on hosting a party next year, and understandably so.

“Somebody brought a cannon,” he said. “With three-quarter-inch steel all around the barrel. It just exploded. I really didn’t get to see the explosion. I had my back turned, I was walking toward the barn."

That explosion sent shrapnel flying— hurting nine people and killing one.

“My son is still at Spectrum Butterworth,” Monetza said. “Another one’s got to have his ankle cut off.”

Jana Daniels was killed after a piece of shrapnel hit her heart.

“Next thing I knew, there was a big flash of light, and people were just falling,” Rick said.

The "cannon" Monetza says was only supposed to make a loud noise. It wasn't his. A neighbor brought it to the party.

Monetza says he has only ever used store-bought fireworks for his private show: "We don't make homemade firebombs of homemade cannons."

Investigators have not confirmed yet exactly what exploded, but they did say earlier this week that it was not a commercial-grade firework. Investigators also say the explosion appears to be an accident.

READ MORE: Deputies identify woman who died from Park Township explosion

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube