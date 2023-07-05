Deputies identify woman who died from Park Township explosion

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have identified the woman who died from a fireworks explosion in Park Township Monday night.

The incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on July 3 near Main Street and 160th Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 41-year-old Jana Daniels of Holland was killed by shrapnel that cut into her heart. Her death was ruled an accident.

We’re told five of the nine injured victims have since been discharged from the hospital. All nine are expected to be okay.

Deputies say the blast damaged at least three homes and five vehicles.

What caused the explosion is still being investigated, but OCSO says the device involved was not a commercially available firework and was not intended to be set off. They believe one of the guests brought it to the gathering.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer by calling 1-877-88-SILENT.

