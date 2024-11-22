Ottawa County announces 2 finalists for admin job; 1 drops out

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County announced two finalists on Thursday for its county administrator job.

FOX 17 has learned one of the candidates has taken himself out of the running.

James Freed sent a letter to commissioners explaining he wishes to stay in his current role as city manager in Port Huron.

The letter talked about family being the reason he no longer wants to pursue Ottawa County’s top job.

"This is where we want to raise our two little girls. No raise or promotion can change that fact. Furthermore, I believe that God has placed us here for such a time as this," Freed said in a portion of his letter.

Letter by James R. Freed by WXMI on Scribd

The county's Executive Transition Committee also announced Village of Sparta Village Manager James Lower as their other finalist.

Lower has government experience at both the county and state levels, according to his resume.

Ottawa County Chairperson Joe Moss tells FOX 17 they plan on "continuing the hiring process and interviewing Lower."

Moss says the interview will be streamed on Friday.

Earlier this week, the chairperson shared on his blog the committee plans to vote on a final candidate for board approval next week.

If the board were to approve a candidate, that person picked would only receive a one-year contract because the board is in a lame-duck session.

The incoming new commissioners have expressed that the current board should hold off on the approval until January.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube