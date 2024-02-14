Ottawa County man wins $500K with 3rd-ever scratch-off

LANSING, Mich. — An Ottawa County man won $500,000 after playing the Holiday Wishes instant-win game by the Michigan Lottery!

The anonymous 73-year-old winner purchased the ticket at a Spring Lake gas station on Lloyds Bayou Drive, lottery officials say.

“This Holiday Wishes ticket was the third scratch off ticket we’d ever bought,” the winner says. “We both have bad eyesight, so when my wife scratched it off, she thought we won $5. I looked it over and thought we won $500. My wife looked it over again, and that’s when she noticed it was really a $500,000 winner!”

We’re told the man will use his winnings to donate to charity, pay his bills and take a vacation to Paris.

