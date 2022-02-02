Watch
Ottawa County investigators identify man killed in Crockery Township fire

FOX 17
Posted at 12:50 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 12:50:36-05

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in the wreckage of a house fire have been identified.

Crews were called to a fire at a home on 138th Avenue in Crockery Township around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they started looking for 87-year-old Gordon Chittenden who lived in the home. The sheriff’s office says investigators were unable to find Chittenden, but they did recover human remains from the home.

Deputies say the remains have been positively identified as Chittenden.

The sheriff’s office says Chittenden was the sole resident at the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

