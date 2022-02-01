Watch
Man missing following Ottawa County house fire

FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff 09112021
Posted at 3:51 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 03:51:54-05

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says investigators are still looking for an 87-year-old man after a house fire.

Fire crews got the call to 138th Ave. in Crockery Township around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found the home in flames.

They believe the man may have been inside the home.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, and if there are any victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer Toll Free: (877) 88-SILENT or (877) 887-4536.

