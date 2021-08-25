Ottawa County cooling centers open through Sunday amid heat wave

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With high temperatures expected to linger in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend, several Ottawa County cooling centers have opened to bring relief to residents.
The county says cooling centers can be found at the following locations:
Grand Haven Community Center
421 Columbus Ave.
Grand Haven, MI 49417
Open Wednesday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Herrick District Library
300 S. River Ave.
Holland, MI 49423lhu
Open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Terra Square
3380 Chicago Dr.
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Open Wednesday–Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
United Methodist Church
57 W. Tenth St.
Holland, MI 49423
Open Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The county wishes to remind community members to drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages and seek as much shade or air conditioning as possible.
