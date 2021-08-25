Ottawa County cooling centers open through Sunday amid heat wave

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With high temperatures expected to linger in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend, several Ottawa County cooling centers have opened to bring relief to residents.

The county says cooling centers can be found at the following locations:

Grand Haven Community Center

421 Columbus Ave.

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Open Wednesday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Herrick District Library

300 S. River Ave.

Holland, MI 49423lhu

Open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Terra Square

3380 Chicago Dr.

Hudsonville, MI 49426

Open Wednesday–Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

United Methodist Church

57 W. Tenth St.

Holland, MI 49423

Open Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The county wishes to remind community members to drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages and seek as much shade or air conditioning as possible.

RELATED: Your West Michigan forecast

RELATED: GRFD reminds parents of danger of leaving children, pets in cars during extreme heat

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube