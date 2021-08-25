Today's Forecast: Heat advisory in effect...feels like temps approach 100 degrees

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today for most of the area from noon until 8 P.M.. Heat index values or feels like temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s to low 100s. Make sure to stay hydrated and don't forget about the pets! The main weather story this week will be the heat and humidity along with the chances for storms. High temps will frequently be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and dew points will be 70 or better much of the time making it feel very tropical. As far as storm chances go - it's tough to rule them out any day, but it won't be continuously raining. Any storms that do develop will likely have torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, it's not impossible that a couple of storms could contain gusty winds. We won't feel any real relief from the heat or humidity until next week Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 8 P.M.. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Slight chance for a late day or evening storm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a shower/storm possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds west-southwest light.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a few showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

