Ottawa County commissioner set to decide health officer's future this week after previous delay

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will decide whether to fire its health officer at a meeting on Monday.

At the end of October, the board held a two-day termination hearing for Administrative Health Officer Adaline Hambley.

Chairperson Joe Moss brought forth the hearing, accusing Hambley of incompetence, misconduct, and neglect of duty during the county’s budgeting process.

Rather than vote on Hambley’s employment status at the end of the hearing though, commissioners chose to postpone their decision until October 30, then delayed it again to November 6.

READ MORE: Ottawa County delays final day of special meeting on health officer by 1 week

Moss said he though they needed more time to review all of the testimony and other information, but Hambley’s attorney described it as a stall tactic. She claims the board knew what it wanted to do even before the hearing started.

Tensions between Hambley and commissioners began in January, when they moved to dismiss her from office over COVID-19 mandates. A combination of state law and legal motions has allowed the health officer to stay in the position.

Hambley believes she will ultimately lose her job, but hopes for the best.

"I think if they decide to keep me, that maybe they will have understood that there's more to the statute and the authority, and the position of health officer than they thought,” said Hambley. “I’ll continue doing my job and serving the community and protect public health.”

Monday’s hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. FOX 17 will provide updates on air and online as they become available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube