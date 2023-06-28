Ottawa County Board of Commissioners pass child resolution

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The child resolution passed at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

At the meeting, commissioners spent a lot of time discussing the topic. A few argued that the resolution was vague.

Chairman Joe Moss told county workers that resources should not be used to support, normalize, or encourage the sexualization of children.

The motion came after several county commissioners spoke out against the county health department being at pride events.

At the meeting, Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea said that drag events were grooming children.

The board is also set to talk about censuring Commissioner Jacob Bonnema. If that is approved, Bonnema would be taken off all county committee seats.

