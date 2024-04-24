Ottawa Co: 'Resolution to Promote Life' passes, will not include employee health care clarifications

WEST OTTAWA, Mich. — The Resolution to Promote Life has passed, with Ottawa County Board of Commissioners approving the measure, 8-2, Tuesday night.

“The board affirms the unalienable personhood rights of every American, from the moment of conception until natural death.”

—Excerpt from Resolution to Promote Life approved by Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on April 23, 2024

The resolution — originally announced by Moss — recognizes Ottawa County does not provide abortion services or transport to abortion services while encouraging the community to promote life, support women in making a choice for life, and protect the pre-born.

Opponents and supporters spoke during public comment—including a woman speaking on behalf of Ottawa County employees, raising concerns about how health care benefits offered by the county may be impacted.

“Your employees are scared right now,” said Jenny Kenny, of Holland. “The resolution to promote life as it is currently worded could hold repercussions for employee benefits, specifically for the healthcare coverage of miscarriage care and emergency D&Cs."

Her time at the podium focused on a situation many women have experienced across the country when having a miscarriage.

"I ask you to imagine being a county employee who is pregnant and experiences a miscarriage," she continued. "Now imagine being informed that the medication and/or medical procedure required and getting miscarriage care is not covered by your employer insurance.”

Commission Chair, Joe Moss, disagreed that there was any issue for employees, but acknowledged there may be some confusion.

"This resolution does not impact employee health care,” said Commission Chair, Joe Moss. “I think it's important to clarify that miscarriage care and ectopic pregnancy care is not abortion.”

He described the resolution as a way to provide compassion, support, and prenatal care to women faced with difficult circumstances.

Public comment pushed the meeting late into the night as many spoke out for and against the inclusion of a pre-meeting invocation by the Satanist Temple.

“We care for all of our constituents and a culture of life with compassionate care for mothers and families,” said Moss.

Kenny went on to suggest several amendments, including adding what Moss stated as an important clarification— that the resolution would not lead to a change in employee health care benefits—however, those amendments were not adopted.