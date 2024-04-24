WATCH: Satanists lead prayer in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A controversial moment unfolded in Ottawa County on Tuesday.

"Let us embrace the Luciferian impulse to eat of the Tree of Knowledge," Satanic Temple of West Michigan Minister of Satan Luis Cypher said.

The Satanic Temple of West Michigan gave an invocation at the commission's monthly bi-annual meeting for the first time.

For over two minutes, a Cypher led the county in prayer.

"Let us stand firm against any and all arbitrary authority that threatens the personal sovereignty of one or of all," Cypher added during the invocation.

As this was going on, a few Ottawa Impact commissioners could be seen mouthing something. It's not clear what they were saying.

Also, dozens outside could be heard singing a song from church. Religion is the topic of most public comment.

Several dozen people expressed opposition to the Satanic Temple's invocation. Many read prayers and passages from the Bible.

As that was happening, a storm was passing through, and few could hear the thunder inside the boardroom.

"Commissioners, I'm thankful that I see the shining through in all that you do. What occurred at the beginning of the meeting was just another weapon of the enemy against our faithful leaders."

"I ask God to overwhelm this county with your love and peace. Jesus, make yourself known to everyone in this room, in this county, and in Michigan."

"We shouldn't have an invocation. We should get to business. We're here to govern our county and provide for our people. And what have we seen tonight? It's a Bible open mic."

How Satanists were given a platform to give an invocation in Ottawa County.

Now, there were extra deputies at the meeting. Despite the additional security, everything remained peaceful.

