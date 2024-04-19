Ottawa Co. Commissioners to vote on "Resolution to Promote Life"

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County Board of Commissioners look to take up an anti-abortion resolution.

Chairperson and Ottawa Impact Founder Joe Moss shared on his campaign Facebook page the need to pass "Resolution to Promote Life."

The resolution reads -

"No County staff or resources shall be allocated to provide for an abortion, including the use or prescription of any instrument, medicine, drug, or any other substance or device, to intentionally kill an unborn child."

"No County staff or resources shall be allocated for transportation to abortion providers for the purpose of obtaining an abortion."

Moss explained to FOX 17 that this resolution won't impact county employees and their provided insurance.

You can read Moss' and Vice Chairperson and Ottawa Impact Founder Sylvia Rhodea's full press release here.

"The Ottawa County Department of Public Health does not provide abortions or transportation to abortion services," wrote Ottawa County Health Department Public Information Officer Allison Clark in a statement to FOX 17.

This resolution is among other controversial issues that have drawn out large crowds of support and opposition.

Moss and his fellow Ottawa Impact commissioners currently hold a majority on the 11-seat board.

The majority have voted favorably and passed resolutions including "Protect Childhood Innocence" and "Constitutional County."

Ottawa Impact commissioners did agree to sign a contract to remove Planned Parenthood-aligned resources.

"I will support ending the county's promotion and use of Planned Parenthood-aligned resources, especially to schools and universities in Ottawa County."

However, the commissioners' actions almost opened the door to Planned Parenthood in Ottawa County last year.

Proposed cuts during the FY24 budget season put Title X funding, which is typically meant for the county, in jeopardy of going to its closest provider, Planned Parenthood.

All Ottawa Impact Commissioners have filed to run again this next election.

They plan to take up a vote on this "Resolution to Promote Life" at next Tuesday's board meeting.