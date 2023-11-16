Ottawa Co. health officer asks judge to enforce $4M settlement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County’s health officer filed a motion asking a judge to enforce a settlement agreement between her and the county.

Adeline Hambley’s attorney, Sarah Howard, says it’s a case of “buyer’s remorse,” claiming the county agreed to settle for $4 million initially, but now is trying to back out.

Howard says the settlement was reached on Monday, November 6 during closed session. That was day four of Hambley’s removal hearing.

According to the court filing, the county would pay Hambley $4 million, and she would step down as health officer.

The details were not shared publicly that day; however, commissioners voted 7-3 “to accept counsel’s recommendation regarding litigation and settlement activities in the case of Hambley v. Ottawa County as addressed during closed session.”

But now, the county reportedly is claiming there was never a binding agreement.

With the latest motion, Howard is asking the judge to enforce the $4 million deal. The hearing is set for Monday, November 20 at 10 a.m.

FOX 17 reached out to Ottawa County’s attorneys but has not heard back.

