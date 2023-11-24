Ottawa Co. files to appeal decision by Michigan Court of Appeals

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County has filed to appeal the Michigan Court of Appeals' (COA) decision regarding Adeline Hambley’s appointment as health officer.

The news comes one month after the COA ruled Hambley was rightfully appointed health officer while acknowledging she can be removed from her position if the proper procedures are taken.

According to documents filed with the Michigan Supreme Court, the county asserts Hambley was not appointed to the role of health officer because the previous Board of Commissioners violated the Open Meetings Act when they voted her in.

The county says after the December 2022 vote, the previous Board adopted a resolution that was inconsistent with what was recorded in the official minutes.

As a result, Ottawa County requests that the Michigan Supreme Court reverse the COA’s ruling, recognize the alleged conflict between the meeting’s official minutes and the resolution that followed, acknowledge that Hambley was never made health officer on a permanent basis and to dismiss Hambley’s claims.

Read the full court filing below:

166395_99_01 by WXMI on Scribd

Hambley and the county reportedly agreed to a $4 million settlement, which Hambley would be paid in exchange for stepping down. However, her attorney says the county has since incurred "buyer's remorse" and is trying to withdraw their offer.

