North of the Grand River: US-31 southbound closes Tuesday night; US-31 northbound closes Friday night

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — In a last-minute schedule change, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that US-31 southbound will be closed from Van Wagoner Street to 3rd Street beginning Tuesday night, September 12. The northbound side of US-31 will close Friday night, September 15, from 3rd Street to Van Wagoner Street.

Both closures will be in place through Friday, September 29.

The cause of the closures is the replacement of a culvert beneath the freeway between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street.

Here’s the schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation:



US-31 lane closures northbound and southbound between Ridge Avenue and Van Wagoner Street now through September 15. Lane closures resume from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30.

US-31 closed southbound from Van Wagoner Street to 3rd Street from midnight Tuesday night, September 12, through Friday, Sept. 29.

US-31 closed northbound from 3rd Street to Van Wagoner Street from midnight Friday night, September 15, through Friday, Sept. 29.

Ramp closure from Van Wagoner Street to US-31 southbound through Oct. 30.

Ramp closure from 3rd Street to US-31 northbound through Oct. 30.

There are two possible detours, one for local traffic and one for traffic that intends to travel past Grand Haven to points south: