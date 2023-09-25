Mom sentenced for Holland Twp. crash that killed 3 kids

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman who pleaded no contest for a Holland Township crash that ended with the deaths of her three children was sentenced Monday.

The crash happened in an icy retention pond early last year. The children were all between 1 and 4 years old.

Leticia Gonzales was subsequently charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated causing death.

Court documents say methadone was in her system following the crash.

Gonzales pleaded no contest to all three counts last month after initially pleading no contest to one of them.

She was sentenced Monday to 24–60 months in prison with 365 days served concurrently, amounting to 2–5 years behind bars.

