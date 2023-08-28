Mom charged with crash that killed 3 young kids expected to enter new plea

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County woman charged in a deadly crash that killed her three young children will be back in court Monday, expected to enter a new plea.

Leticia Gonzales originally pleaded no contest in April to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death.

In exchange, two other charges were dropped.

But after meeting with her attorney, Gonzales decided to withdraw her plea.

Gonzales made the decision after the judge said he intended to sentence her to 48-180 months in prison with credit for 41 days previously served.

The deadly crash happened on February 17, 2022, on James Street in Holland Township.

Investigators say the SUV Leticia was driving when her SUV hit a curb, overturned and landed upside down in a retention pond. Authorities said the retention pond was about 3-4 feet deep and frozen over with about a half-foot of ice at the time.

Four-year-old Jerome Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 1-year-old Josiah Gonzales all died as a result of the crash.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 revealed that methadone was detected in the mother's blood following an analysis of a sample taken after the crash.

Methadone is used to treat pain or narcotic drug addiction.

According to court documents, Gonzalez admitted to deputies that she took it regularly as part of a treatment program.

She ingested her "normal dose" of methadone at a licensed facility the morning of the crash, but afterward, she asked to "borrow a dose" of it from someone else. They told deputies she had to come to them before while being "dopesick" and asked about Methadone that they had access to.

Deputies say Gonzalez picked up the extra dose of methadone from the other person's home with her three children in the car. The crash was reported shortly afterward.

