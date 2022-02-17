Two children killed, 1 in critical condition after SUV crashes into Ottawa County pond

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two children are dead and another child is in critical condition after the SUV they were in hit a curb and rolled over into a pond.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday on James Street in Holland Township.

Deputies say a 30-year-old woman was driving a white SUV west on James Street when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a curb. Deputies say the vehicle rolled and ended up in a pond in about 3-4 feet of water.

The sheriff’s office reports the woman was able to get out of the SUV on her own, but three children were trapped inside. The children range in age from 1 to 4 years old.

Emergency crews worked to rescue the children trapped in the SUV.

The children were taken to the hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead. One of the children is now in critical condition.

Deputies say all of the children were in approved child safety seats.

The crash is still under investigation.