Mother arrested, charged in Holland Twp. SUV crash that killed 3 kids

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The mother who drove a car into an icy Holland Township pond earlier this year has been arraigned.

The crash resulted in the deaths of three children after the SUV struck a curb and overturned into the pond on Feb. 17, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Leticia Marie Gonzales was arraigned Wednesday, one day after charges were filed on three counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in death.

Gonzales was arrested shortly after those charges were filed on Tuesday, authorities say. She was placed on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and is currently lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

Those with knowledge regarding the crash are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

RELATED: Police: Mother suspected of narcotics use following deadly SUV crash

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube