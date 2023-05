GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) introduced the public to its newest K9 Friday!

We’re told Carter, a Dutch shepherd, hails from Hungary and is currently training to join Officer Sheridan on the road in a few months’ time.

GHDPS says Carter looks forward to meeting residents who helped him join the department.

Public safety officials extend their gratitude to community members’ for their ongoing support.

RELATED: Holland DPS introduces K9s West and Obi

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube