Holland DPS introduces K9s West and Obi

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) added two new K9s to its force!

The news comes following the departures of two of the department's other K9s. Saro passed away suddenly in November, and Flynn entered retirement last month.

West, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, was paired with Officer Rathjen, while Obi, a 2-year-old German shepard, will serve alongside Officer Schoen, according to HDPS.

Public safety officials say both dogs trained with their partners at Northern Michigan K9 over the last couple of weeks and will continue training for several more weeks before they go on patrol.

