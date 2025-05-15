Man dies after being shot during weekend party in Tallmadge Township

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man shot in the head during a party on Friday night in Ottawa County has died from his injuries.

19-year-old Connor Lotterman was shot just after 11 p.m. on Friday, May 9 when another party-goer found a gun and fired multiple rounds into the floor of an upstairs bedroom, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The bullets broke through the floor, hitting Lotterman in the head. His death was ruled accidental by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the shooting, per detectives.

The 20-year-old who pulled the trigger is not being identified as the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case for potential charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

