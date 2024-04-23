Man charged for domestic assault after police pursuit, crashing into girlfriend's home

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect in a domestic violence situation has been charged following a chase on I-196 and crash into an housing building.

Dean Isom was arraigned on charges of fleeing police, domestic assault, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Holland Department of Public Safety An undated mugshot of Dean Isom.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Meadow Lanes Townhomes complex on Saturday, April 20 for a reported domestic assault. The 40-year-old woman inside claimed Isom, her 31-year-old boyfriend attacked her inside the home.

Officers spotted Isom in his car parked on Cabill Drive near M-40. Seeing the officers, the Isom allegedly drove off, leading police on a chase on M-40 and I-196. At one point he used a median turnaround to get on the eastbound lanes while heading the wrong way. Police ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Sheriff's deputies in Allegan County later spotted Isom's vehicle going the right way on I-196, headed back to Holland. Attempts to stop him were unsuccessful.

Isom drove to Meadown Lanes Townhomes, speeding up before ramming the front entry of his girlfriend's home. The concrete steps absorbed the full power of the impact, preventing the vehicle from entering the building.

Officers who were still on the scene investigating the domestic violence report arrested him.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the alleged assault. Isom hurt himself by crashing into the building.

He's now being held on a $30,000 bond.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube