Domestic violence suspect lead police pursuit, rams home of girlfriend

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect in a domestic violence situation led police on a chase that involved going the wrong-way on the expressway and ended when the man rammed the home of his girlfriend.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Meadow Lanes Townhomes complex for a reported domestic assault. The 40-year-old woman inside claimed her 31-year-old boyfriend attacked her inside the home.

Officers spotted the man in his car parked on Cabill Drive near M-40. Seeing the officers, the man drove off, leading police on a chase on M-40 and I-196. At one point the man used a median turnaround to get on the eastbound lanes while heading the wrong way. Police ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Sheriff's deputies in Allegan County later spotted the man going the right way on I-196, headed back to Holland. Attempts to stop him were unsuccessful.

The suspect drove to Meadown Lanes Townhomes, speeding up before ramming the front entry of his girlfriend's home. The concrete steps absorbed the full power of the impact, preventing the vehicle from entering the building.

Officers who were still on the scene investigating the domestic violence report arrested the man.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the alleged assault. The man hurt himself by crashing into the building.

His identity is being withheld until he is formally arraigned.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube