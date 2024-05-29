Man charged for allegedly shooting at girlfriend, 16-year-old in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to a domestic assault that ended with a woman shot and man stabbed in Robinson Township last week.

The incident happened May 23 near 96th Avenue and Winans Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a 35-year-old man shot at his girlfriend with their five children inside the home. The incident ended when one of the children, a 16-year-old boy, defended the mother with a knife. Deputies say the man shot at the teen but missed.

OCSO says the woman suffered leg and head injuries but is expected to be okay. She has been discharged from the hospital. The man received treatment for a knife injury in the neck and is also expected to survive.

The suspect has since been identified as Vaughn Smith. Deputies say he was charged Wednesday with two counts of assault with murderous intent, three counts of felony firearms and one count of illegally owning a gun.

Smith was placed on a $5 million cash/surety bond.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

