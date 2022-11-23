Watch Now
Man arrested, charged with assault following reports of inappropriate touching in Ottawa Co.

Mugshot 2.PNG
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Nicholas Linderman
Posted at 2:24 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 14:24:18-05

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of inappropriately touching women in Ottawa County has been taken into custody.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the first incident involved a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store on Oct. 26. The second reportedly took place in Grand Haven Township two days later involving a 19-year-old, deputies say.

We’re told 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman was arrested by Barry County deputies on Monday, Nov. 21.

OCSO tells us Linderman was charged Wednesday on three counts of assault and battery.

Linderman is currently being held on a $35,000 cash/surety bond, deputies say.

Those with information related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer.

READ MORE: Man accused of inappropriate touching inside two Ottawa Co. stores

