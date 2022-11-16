Ottawa County Sheriff's Office looking for subject involved in unwanted touching

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a subject related to two incidents of inappropriately touching females in shopping areas. He is 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident occurred on October 26, at around 6:30 p.m. at a retail store located in the 1140 block of West Randall Street in Coopersville. Linderman approached a 41-year-old female and her 18-year-old daughter. The victims did not know him. He made physical contact with both females, and then left the area. The incident was not reported until October 31.

The second incident occurred on October 28, at around 4 p.m. at a retail store in the 14700 block of US-31 in Grand Haven Township. Linderman made physical contact with a 19-year-old female, who did not know him. He left the area before Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Nicholas Linderman

None of the victims were injured during the assaults. After detectives began investigating the incidents, it was determined that Linderman was involved in them. Warrants were then secured for his arrest.

Linderman’s current whereabout are unknown. He was last known to frequent area hotels. He was also last known to drive a red GMC pick-up truck.

Anyone with information about Linderman or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368). Tips can also be submitted on mosotips.com.

