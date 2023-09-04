Labor Day Truck Parade celebrates blue-collar work in Holland

ZEELAND, Mich. — Diesel engines hummed down Holland’s streets Monday for its Labor Day Truck Parade. About 100 big rigs took part in the parade to celebrate blue-collar work.

Military vehicles and utility trucks also made an appearance, as well as construction equipment and antique cars.

The parade, which sets out from Zeeland’s downtown area, is known to draw large crowds.

"All sorts of noise, of course, kids love it. I've got my son with me today," says Stephan Postma, who drove a truck in the parade for Inontime. "It's good to see all of us coming out and supporting the local trucking companies."

Postma tells FOX 17 he enjoys representing his company on occasions such as this.

