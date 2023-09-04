Thousands gather for annual Labor Day walk across Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Thousands gathered Monday for the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk.

This year's bridge walk participants anxiously waited for first light to get started on the 5-mile walk from St. Ignace to Mackinaw City.

The walk started at 7 a.m. Bridge traffic was shut down until noon.

We have heard from state troopers that all the foot traffic caused the suspended portion of the bridge to sway about 18 inches.

That isn't hurting the integrity of the bridge, but some people found it tricky to walk on.

