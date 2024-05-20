Kite Festival dazzles onlookers at Grand Haven State Park

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — West Michiganders flocked to Grand Haven State Park this weekend to witness this year’s Kite Festival.

The free event ran from Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Professional stunt fliers from around the U.S. displayed their skills to musical accompaniment on the center field. Some kites were larger than school buses!

Kites flown by the experts move at around 60 miles per hour.

Festival organizers tell us this year’s event was hugely successful, adding T-shirts sponsoring the event sold out.

“It's free, it's amazing, and they'll see things that they will never see, like, at the park at the end of their street,” says Co-Organizer Ann Bondriska.

The Kite Festival was funded solely on donations. Visit the event’s Facebook page to pledge your support.

