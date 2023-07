OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are celebrating the retirement of one of its K9s!

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Blitz served with the department for eight years.

“We hope you enjoy all the snacks and treats that retirement has to offer,” the department wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday. “You've earned them!”

READ MORE: Holland police K9 retires after 7 years of service

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube