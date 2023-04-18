Holland police K9 retires after 7 years of service

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that K9 Flynn is retiring from police services.

K9 Flynn has served the Holland community for the last seven years.

The department said he had been a great police dog— successfully tracking suspects and completing searches.

Working alongside Officer Rathjen, K9 Flynn was great with other officers, community members and children.

Holland Department of Public Safety - Police Services

K9 Flynn can no longer move like he used to because of his age, a surgery and some other medical issues.

Officers say they will miss having Flynn around but are excited for him to be able to sleep in, eat too much food and ride in a car with his head out the window and not a care in the world.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube