Judge: Ottawa Co. health officer $4M settlement agreed upon, cannot be enforced

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County judge ruled Wednesday that the $4 million settlement between the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners and Health Officer Adeline Hambley was agreed upon properly; however, it still cannot be enforced.

In an order dated February 28, 2024, Hon. Jenny L. McNeill wrote the following: "The court finds that the Board members had reached a general agreement on a settlement and directed legal counsel to write up a written agreement with those terms."

But, the judge writes, Chairperson Joe Moss’s motion on November 6, "was too ambiguous to ratify the Board's agreement to the terms that the parties negotiated."

FOX 17 previously learned through several sources close to this deal that the board looked to spend $4 million to get Hambley and her deputy health administrator to step down.

At a recent board meeting, Moss told fellow commissioners and those in attendance that the $4 million was, "a false narrative from the media and from other people."

Wednesday’s written order reaffirmed what Hon. McNeill said back on January 19. It reads, "the open portion of the meeting failed to effectively ratify the agreement the parties reached because it was ambiguous."

She added she couldn't enforce the agreement, "without an adequately clear public vote."

Just this week, Hambley’s attorney and Ottawa County Corporation Counsel participated in mediation.

Ultimately, both sides reached an agreement allowing Hambley to keep her job. As part of the agreement, Hambley must drop her lawsuit against the county, and the county must drop its charges against Hambley.

The settlement comes after more than a year of legal back and forth.

Ottawa County's Ottawa Impact-majority Board of Commissioners voted on January 3, 2023, to demote Hambley to interim health officer and replace her with their own pick.

