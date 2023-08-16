Jenison man to spend decades in prison for child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Jenison man will spend decades behind bars for creating and distributing pornographic images of a three-year-old he abused, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Wednesday.

A federal judge sentenced 36-year-old Michael John Batt to 30 years in prison— the maximum permitted sentence.

U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff emphasized the “abhorrent” nature of Batt’s offenses, along with his “extensive collection” of child sexual abuse material.

Additionally, Batt will be on supervised release for ten years after he gets out of prison.

He was ordered to pay $19,000 in restitution to victims depicted in his child pornography stockpile, as well as more than $15,000 in special assessments.

“It is difficult to imagine a crime more heinous than the sexual abuse of a child,” Totten said. “These are among the most sensitive and serious cases my office takes, and we will continue to prioritize finding and prosecuting child sexual predators.”

Totten says Batt created and sent five pornographic pictures to an undercover police officer.

Police arrested Batt in 2022 while he was a Wayland Union School employee.

At the time, the district placed Batt on administrative leave immediately and banned him from school property.

Then, a grand jury indicted Batt last October.

“Our community is safer with this predator behind bars,” HIS Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar said. “We will continue to prioritize the safety and security of children by investigating online sexual offenses involving minors and working with our partners to hold offenders accountable for the sever harm they cause.”

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that aims to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

