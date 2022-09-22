Jenison man charged for involvement in child porn

JENISON, Mich. — A man from Jenison is facing charges after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit discovered evidence of involvement in online child porn.

MSP identified the man as Michael John Batts, 35.

MSP arrested Batts after investigating his online activity and gathering evidence in a residence search.

Batts was arrested for multiple counts of child sexually abusive material and for using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP says he was arraigned on Thursday in the 58th District Court.

Batt was formally charged with two counts of producing child sexually abusive material, four counts of aggravated distribution child sexually abusive material, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the Internet, saying that there are many resources available to parents to help them keep their children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website.

MSP also says that the ICAC Task Force also offers resources here.

Any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation can be reported to the CyberTipLine here.

